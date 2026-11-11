Sensex falls 550 points as Nifty slips below 25,300
The Indian stock market had a rollercoaster Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Sensex fell 550 points and Nifty slipped below 25,300 during afternoon trade.
By early afternoon, though, both bounced back a bit: Sensex climbed to 81,991.98 and Nifty reached 25,279.80.
Indices fall after 8 month highs
This drop came right after both indices hit their highest levels in eight months, thanks to profit booking.
November was especially strong for markets: Sensex and Nifty jumped 10% and 10.5%, respectively, their best run since November 2020.
Still, IT and real estate stocks faced selling pressure while some pharma shares lagged behind.
Analysts say Nifty 25,400 key
Analysts say if Nifty stays above 25,400, the upbeat trend could continue.
The day saw mixed vibes overall: more stocks rose than fell by midday, but it's a reminder that things can change fast on Dalal Street.