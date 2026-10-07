Sensex falls over 330 as investors await RBI repo decision
Business
The Indian stock market took a hit on Wednesday, with the Sensex dropping more than 330 points and the Nifty falling by over 120 points.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate announcement, as the central bank wraps up its policy meeting this week.
Asian markets slip, oil tops $101
It's not just India: Asian markets also slipped as oil prices climbed past $101 a barrel thanks to global tensions and storms affecting US oil output.