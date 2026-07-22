Sensex falls over 700 points as Nifty slips below 24,000

Media and realty stocks saw the biggest drops, while FMCG and auto managed small gains. Bajaj Auto was the day's star performer with a jump of nearly 6%, hitting a new high.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation led losses among big names. Emami Paper soared by 20% thanks to strong profits, but Bandhan Bank tumbled 16% despite better earnings.

The rupee also lost ground against the dollar, closing at ₹96.57.