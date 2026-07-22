Sensex falls over 700 points as Nifty slips below 24,000
Business
Stock markets took a hit on Wednesday; Sensex dropped over 700 points and Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark.
The main reasons? Global market jitters, pricier crude oil, and a weakening rupee.
Even mid-cap and small-cap indices weren't spared, with the mid-cap falling around 1% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 1.5%.
Media realty slump, Bajaj Auto rallies
Media and realty stocks saw the biggest drops, while FMCG and auto managed small gains. Bajaj Auto was the day's star performer with a jump of nearly 6%, hitting a new high.
Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation led losses among big names. Emami Paper soared by 20% thanks to strong profits, but Bandhan Bank tumbled 16% despite better earnings.
The rupee also lost ground against the dollar, closing at ₹96.57.