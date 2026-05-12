Sensex falls over 700 points as rupee hits record 95.55

Foreign investors pulled out ₹8,438 cr

Soaring oil prices, now at $105 a barrel thanks to worries about disruptions in the Middle East, are making things tougher for India's energy-heavy economy.

IT stocks like Infosys and TCS fell up to 3%, leading market losses as foreign investors pulled out ₹8,438 crore just yesterday.

With global uncertainty high (especially after US President Trump called Iran's ceasefire demands "that piece of garbage they sent us"), analysts say everyone's watching oil prices and investor moves closely this earnings season.