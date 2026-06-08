Sensex falls over 800 points as Nifty slips below 23,200

Iran missiles push Brent above $96

Middle East tensions escalated after Iran launched missiles at Israel, pushing Brent crude above $96 a barrel, bad news for countries like India that imports lots of oil.

Plus, weak signals from global markets (including a big Nasdaq dip last week) added to the pressure.

realty, IT, and metal stocks took the biggest hits; Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel saw notable losses.

Sun Pharma was one of the few bright spots with a slight gain.

Investors are keeping an eye on oil prices and world events to see what happens next.