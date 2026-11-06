Sensex gains 134.14 points, Nifty slips as investors stay cautious

A steep fall in US tech stocks (Nasdaq 100 down more than 6%, S&P 500 off 4.4%) sparked worldwide jitters. Still, Indian stocks held up better than expected.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that strong foreign investor interest and better corporate earnings are helping steady things here.

He added that while global turbulence can shake things up, India might actually benefit from cheaper tech stocks and solid large-cap companies: "For financials, tech and auto stocks there is more upside," said Dr V K Vijayakumar.

Sector-wise, banks saw mixed performance, but IT gained 1.30%, metal was the biggest sectoral loser, falling 2.23%, and pharma was almost flat, so it's a mixed bag across the board today.