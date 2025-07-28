Next Article
Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty settles above 19,300 mark
The stock market saw a small boost on Monday morning, with Sensex and Nifty50 both trading higher.
But for mining stocks, it was a mixed bag—Aro Granite Industries stood out with a 2.16% jump, while some others weren't as lucky.
Lexus Granito (India) sees biggest fall of over 5%
Orissa Minerals Development Company also edged up by 1.48%, but Lexus Granito (India) Ltd slid down 5.01%.
Looking beyond mining, Shriram Finance and Cipla posted solid gains of around 3%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank took the biggest hit in the Nifty50, dropping over 6%.