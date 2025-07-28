TCS layoffs: Unions call it illegal, demand proper compensation

'If you're being forced to resign, contact labor authorities'

TCS says everyone impacted will get notice pay, severance, insurance, and help finding new jobs.

The company's CEO claims the layoffs are due to skill mismatches—not AI replacing jobs—but unions argue that with TCS doing well financially, this feels more about profits than people.

FITE is also urging employees not to resign under pressure: "If you're being forced to resign, document everything and contact labor authorities."