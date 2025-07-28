China pushes ahead with AI ambitions at World AI Conference

At the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, a three-day event ending on a Monday, experts and tech leaders gathered as China doubled down on building its own AI scene, especially with US tech restrictions in play. Two new alliances were announced to help local companies rely less on foreign technology.

Two new alliances announced at the conference China launched the Model-Chip Ecosystem Innovation Alliance to connect AI software makers with homegrown chip giants like Huawei, Biren, and Moore Threads—basically aiming for a full "made-in-China" AI pipeline.

Another group, the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce AI Committee (with members like SenseTime and StepFun), wants to get more industries using Chinese-developed AI.

These moves are China's answer to US sanctions These moves are China's answer to US sanctions that limit access to advanced NVIDIA chips.

By teaming up, Chinese tech firms hope to keep pushing forward without missing a beat.

The conference also spotlighted future plans for weaving AI into everything from business to daily life.