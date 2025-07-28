Next Article
Rupee gains slightly against US dollar, stands at 86.43
The Indian rupee got a small boost on Monday, moving up to 86.43 against the US dollar.
This uptick was helped by a weaker dollar globally, but ongoing US-India tariff negotiations and steady demand for dollars from importers kept gains in check.
What is happening in the markets?
Global oil prices nudged higher while Indian stock markets slipped slightly—Sensex dropped by 67 points and Nifty by 14.
Foreign investors also pulled out nearly ₹2,000 crore recently.
Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion, and everyone's watching the upcoming US Fed policy meeting for clues about what's next for the markets.