Sensex gains 2,200 points in 3 days amid US-Iran tensions
The Sensex has shot up by more than 2,200 points (about 3%) in just three sessions, with the Nifty also gaining nearly 650 points.
This rally comes even as global tensions rise between the US and Iran.
Investor wealth has jumped
Investor wealth has jumped: BSE's total market value is up by over ₹8 lakh crore, now at ₹438 lakh crore.
For anyone watching their portfolio or thinking about investing, this could be a good chance to look at large-cap stocks that recently dipped or mid-small caps that are outperforming.
What is driving the rally?
A mix of things: quick buying after recent drops, Brent crude prices cooling down (which helps with inflation worries), and some behind-the-scenes talks easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
Plus, Indian institutional investors have been buying big while foreign investors sold off.
A look at the top gainers
Some metals stocks rallied. Automobile stocks have also seen solid gains in this rally.