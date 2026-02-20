Sensex gains 295 points, Nifty settles above 25,500
The Indian stock market made a comeback on Friday, with the Sensex rising 295 points to 82,793 and the Nifty climbing 111 points to close above 25,500.
This rebound comes right after the prior session's sharp sell-off and despite ongoing US-Iran tensions.
Sectoral performance and top gainers
Even with all the global drama, Indian stocks showed some resilience—more shares declined than advanced.
Sectors like Oil & Gas saw gains (up 1.13%), while Energy took a hit.
Top performers included Hindalco, BEL, NTPC, HUL, and L&T; meanwhile Infosys and M&M slipped a bit.
Geopolitical tensions impact global markets
Geopolitical tension is making investors nervous worldwide.
With Trump setting a tight deadline for Iran on its nuclear deal, people are flocking to safe bets like gold—so expect more market ups and downs ahead as everyone keeps an eye on global headlines.