Sensex gains 330.92 points as it rally follows NVIDIA earnings

The Indian stock market wrapped up Friday on a positive note, Sensex jumped 330.92 points to 77,264.51, and Nifty rose 84.80 points to 24,175.65.

IT stocks led the way thanks to NVIDIA's strong earnings and upbeat talk about AI.

Investors are now keeping an eye on what the US Federal Reserve Chair says at Jackson Hole, hoping for clues about interest rates and global money flow.