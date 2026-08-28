Sensex gains 330.92 points as it rally follows NVIDIA earnings
The Indian stock market wrapped up Friday on a positive note, Sensex jumped 330.92 points to 77,264.51, and Nifty rose 84.80 points to 24,175.65.
IT stocks led the way thanks to NVIDIA's strong earnings and upbeat talk about AI.
Investors are now keeping an eye on what the US Federal Reserve Chair says at Jackson Hole, hoping for clues about interest rates and global money flow.
HDFC Bank shares rise 0.5%
HDFC Bank shares ticked up 0.5% after falling to their lowest level in more than a year, trading at ₹714.55 by afternoon.
Still, it's been a rough year: the stock is down 27.9% so far in 2026, much more than the Nifty's drop of 7.8%.
Even so, HDFC Bank remains huge with a market cap above ₹11.01 lakh crore, despite all the ups and downs from shifting investor moods and global economic worries like oil prices.