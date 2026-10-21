Sensex gains 528 points, Nifty tops 23,000 on IT

Tech wasn't the only winner: Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech also helped push the Nifty IT index up by 1.6%. Sectors like PSU banks, oil and gas, and cement saw smaller but steady gains too.

While broader indices were mostly positive, small-cap stocks lagged behind a bit.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, summed it up: "With Brent crude prices and US bond yields remaining elevated, the market is likely to remain under pressure. The sell on rally market construct will continue in the near-term. However, the improving earnings growth, fair valuations of large-caps, and strong domestic liquidity will support the market on declines. Since the two large laggard sectors - IT and banking, have performed well in Q2 and are attractively valued, further corrections in these sectors will be met with strong DII-led accumulation."