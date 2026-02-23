Sensex gains 558 points as US Supreme Court strikes tariffs
Markets opened on a high note Monday after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump-era tariffs on imports.
The Sensex shot up 558 points to 83,372, and the Nifty rose 170 points to 25,741.
Lower tariffs could mean better export opportunities
After the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under the IEEPA, markets showed some relief—and that's potentially good news for Indian exporters and anyone interested in global business.
Lower tariffs could mean better export opportunities, though uncertainty remains over the risk of a trade war.
Domestic investors stepped in with ₹2,637 crore in buys
Even though foreign investors sold off stocks worth ₹934 crore Thursday, domestic investors stepped in with ₹2,637 crore in buys.
Oil prices also dipped 1% thanks to ongoing US-Iran talks.
Meanwhile, Trump is now pushing a new global tariff plan, and India has postponed its planned trade visit to the US while things settle down.