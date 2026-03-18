Sensex gains 633 points, Nifty closes near 1,970 mark
The Indian stock market kept climbing on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, with Sensex up 633 points and Nifty gaining nearly 197 points, marking a third consecutive day of gains.
But while stocks soared on Wednesday, the rupee closed at a record 92.63 against the US dollar.
A broad rally
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, this broad rally means sectors like real estate, IT, autos, and media all saw solid gains (1% to 3%).
On the flip side, a weaker rupee could make imports pricier and push inflation up—a double-edged sword for young investors.
Midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed
Midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed as investors showed more risk appetite.
The surge was powered by upbeat global signals and confidence after recent corrections.
Technical indicators also turned positive for Nifty, so it's not just hype; there's some data backing this run.