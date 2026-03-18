Sensex gains 633 points, Nifty closes near 1,970 mark Business Mar 18, 2026

The Indian stock market kept climbing on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, with Sensex up 633 points and Nifty gaining nearly 197 points, marking a third consecutive day of gains.

But while stocks soared on Wednesday, the rupee closed at a record 92.63 against the US dollar.