Sensex gains 700 points, Nifty settles above 23,150
Business
The Indian stock market kept up its winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex soaring over 700 points to close at 74,841 and Nifty finishing above 23,150.
This boost added a massive ₹6 lakh crore to investors' wealth in just one day.
Global cues and sectoral gains
Global vibes played a big role: improved U.S.-Iran relations and easing tensions gave markets a lift, while falling oil prices helped too.
Sectors like banking, IT, and auto stocks all saw solid gains, making it a pretty upbeat day for investors.