Sensex gains 761 points, Nifty settles above 17,600 mark

Banks, metal companies, and automakers led the charge

Banks, metal companies, and automakers led the charge: UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 2%, while State Bank of India rose nearly 2%. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were also big players in the rally.

On the flip side, tech stocks didn't keep up; Tech Mahindra actually dropped over 2%.

Just earlier this month, markets were struggling: both indexes had fallen nearly 9% as rising oil prices and geopolitical worries pushed foreign investors to pull out over $11 billion from Indian stocks.