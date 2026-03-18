Sensex gains 825 points, Nifty settles near 23,000 mark
The Indian stock market had a strong Tuesday morning, with the Sensex climbing 825 points to nearly 77,000 and Nifty was also up over 1%.
This follows a big rebound earlier in the week after some recent losses.
IT stocks lead the way
IT stocks like Infosys and TCS were the main drivers: Infosys shot up nearly 4.5% and TCS gained 3.5%. HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also saw solid growth.
Other sectors pitched in too: Mahindra & Mahindra rose more than 3%, while Maruti Suzuki and Larsen & Toubro posted smaller gains.
Banking stocks were mixed, with HDFC Bank dipping slightly but ICICI and Axis Bank edging up.
Geojit expert highlights emerging investment trends
According to Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, stable oil prices and fresh investments in telecom, pharma, and defense are helping markets recover despite global uncertainty.
He notes investors are starting to favor these areas over traditional IT or FMCG picks.