Sensex gains 825 points, Nifty settles near 23,000 mark

IT stocks lead the way

IT stocks like Infosys and TCS were the main drivers: Infosys shot up nearly 4.5% and TCS gained 3.5%. HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also saw solid growth.

Other sectors pitched in too: Mahindra & Mahindra rose more than 3%, while Maruti Suzuki and Larsen & Toubro posted smaller gains.

Banking stocks were mixed, with HDFC Bank dipping slightly but ICICI and Axis Bank edging up.