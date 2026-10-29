Sensex gains 905.01 as Nifty crosses 22,900 on sector-led rally
Business
Big day for Indian stock markets: Sensex shot up by 905.01 points to close at 74,151.04, and Nifty gained 237.90 points to finish above the 22,900 mark.
The rally was driven by strong performances in IT, banking, and FMCG sectors.
Midcap small-cap indices climb about 1%
Midcap and small-cap indices also climbed about 1% each.
Most sectors ended higher (except autos), with banking, energy, and IT leading the charge.
On the stock front: Nilkamal soared 13% after doubling its profit; Jupiter Wagons rose on a major order, but Hero MotoCorp dipped despite posting profit growth.
Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers helping boost Nifty's momentum.