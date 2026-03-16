Sensex gains 940 points, Nifty settles above 23,400 mark

Indian stock markets bounced back late on Monday, with the Nifty jumping 1% to 23,408.80 and the Sensex climbing 939 points to finish at 75,502.85. This rebound comes after a sharp market-cap decline, one of the sharpest declines in recent years, making investors extra cautious.

Foreign investors have been pulling money out Despite today's gains, buying was focused on select stocks and foreign investors have been pulling money out, keeping everyone on edge.

If you're following the markets or investing for the first time, it's a reminder that things can swing quickly, and caution is high right now.

Auto and financial stocks led the recovery Auto and financial (banking) stocks led the recovery.

Market volatility eased slightly (India VIX down about 4.5%), which helped calm some nerves.

Still, global issues like rising oil prices from West Asia tensions are leading markets to scale back expectations of US policy easing ahead of the FOMC.