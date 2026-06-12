Sensex gains nearly 1,000 points amid US-Iran peace hopes

Market response

US-Iran peace deal talks boost market sentiment

The surge in Indian markets comes after US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran could sign a peace deal as early as this weekend. The news has eased fears of a prolonged conflict in West Asia, leading to a sharp fall in oil prices. Brent crude slipped below $90 per barrel, providing relief to oil-importing economies like India. Lower crude prices are seen as positive for India as they help reduce inflationary pressures and improve fiscal outlook.