Sensex gains nearly 700 points, Nifty settles near 24,800 mark Business Oct 01, 2025

Indian stock markets finally bounced back on Wednesday, with the Sensex shooting up nearly 700 points to hit an intraday high of 80,930 and Nifty reaching an intraday high of 24,798.

This rally ended an eight-day slump and brought some much-needed relief for investors.

Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the party, rising over half a percent.