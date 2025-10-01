Sensex gains nearly 700 points, Nifty settles near 24,800 mark
Indian stock markets finally bounced back on Wednesday, with the Sensex shooting up nearly 700 points to hit an intraday high of 80,930 and Nifty reaching an intraday high of 24,798.
This rally ended an eight-day slump and brought some much-needed relief for investors.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the party, rising over half a percent.
Financial stocks helped boost overall sentiment
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market mood, this rebound signals renewed confidence.
Key players like Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharma led the gains—some jumping as much as 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India keeping interest rates steady also helped boost financial stocks and lifted overall sentiment.
Technical charts hint at more upside ahead for Nifty
Positive vibes from global markets (think South Korea's Kospi and Wall Street) played a role.
RBI's fresh policy moves gave banks more flexibility in lending to capital markets.
Plus, technical charts hint at more upside ahead for Nifty.
Lower oil prices and a stronger rupee are calming inflation worries too—always good news if you're watching your wallet.