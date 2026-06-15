Sensex gains over 1,100 points on US-Iran peace deal

Stock performance

Financial stocks contribute significantly to rally

The market rally was broad-based with 46 of the 50 Nifty constituents gaining in early trade. InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were among the top gainers, gaining up to 4%. Financial stocks also contributed significantly to the rally with HDFC Bank rising around 2%. State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank traded firmly in positive territory while Reliance Industries gained over 1%, adding to benchmark support.