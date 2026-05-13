Sensex gains over 110 points as Nifty reaches 23,419
After a rough Monday in the stock market, Tuesday brought a bit of relief.
The Sensex climbed over 110 points to sit above 74,670, and the Nifty gained nearly 40 points to reach 23,419.
This bounce comes right after both indexes took a big hit the day before due to global uncertainty and cautious investor vibes.
Midcap smallcap microcap stocks outperform benchmarks
midcap, smallcap, and microcap stocks outperformed the main indexes, so if you're into those, it was a good day.
Metals led the charge with Tata Steel and Hindalco pushing the Nifty Metal Index up by over 1%.
Pharma stocks also saw gains, while banking barely budged.
India VIX drops about 1.4%
Market volatility eased slightly as India VIX dropped by about 1.4%, hinting that investor panic is cooling off for now.
Still, things remain unpredictable thanks to ongoing global tensions and worries about inflation.