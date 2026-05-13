Sensex gains over 110 points as Nifty reaches 23,419 Business May 13, 2026

After a rough Monday in the stock market, Tuesday brought a bit of relief.

The Sensex climbed over 110 points to sit above 74,670, and the Nifty gained nearly 40 points to reach 23,419.

This bounce comes right after both indexes took a big hit the day before due to global uncertainty and cautious investor vibes.