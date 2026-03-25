Sensex gains over 1,200 points, Nifty settles above 23,300 mark
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex shot up 1,205 points to 75,273, while Nifty climbed 394 points to close at 23,306.
The surge came thanks to strong showings from HDFC Bank, L&T, and SBI.
Even with the rupee hitting a record low of ₹93.98 to the dollar, investors stayed upbeat.
Consumer durables lead gains
Every sector ended positive, with consumer durables leading gains. Realty and metals also had a strong run.
Puravankara shares spiked 5% after news of a massive ₹55,000 crore project pipeline.
Oil companies saw up to 2% gains as global crude prices slipped below $100 per barrel, giving markets an extra boost despite currency worries.