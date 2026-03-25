Sensex gains over 1,200 points, Nifty settles above 23,300 mark Business Mar 25, 2026

Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex shot up 1,205 points to 75,273, while Nifty climbed 394 points to close at 23,306.

The surge came thanks to strong showings from HDFC Bank, L&T, and SBI.

Even with the rupee hitting a record low of ₹93.98 to the dollar, investors stayed upbeat.