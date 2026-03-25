Sensex gains over 1,500 points as Trump pauses Iran strikes

Shriram Finance, Titan, Trent among top gainers

Most stocks were in the green: 3,238 of 4,338 stocks on the BSE traded in positive territory.

Shriram Finance stole the show with a 5.66% jump, while Titan and Trent also posted strong gains.

Even though Tech Mahindra slipped a bit (down 0.68%), overall market vibes stayed upbeat with several stocks hitting their yearly highs.