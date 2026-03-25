Sensex gains over 1,500 points as Trump pauses Iran strikes
Business
Big day for Indian markets! Both Sensex and Nifty soared on Wednesday after news that US President Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites, calming global nerves.
By early afternoon, Sensex was up over 1,500 points at 75,604.76, and Nifty crossed the 23,000 mark.
Shriram Finance, Titan, Trent among top gainers
Most stocks were in the green: 3,238 of 4,338 stocks on the BSE traded in positive territory.
Shriram Finance stole the show with a 5.66% jump, while Titan and Trent also posted strong gains.
Even though Tech Mahindra slipped a bit (down 0.68%), overall market vibes stayed upbeat with several stocks hitting their yearly highs.