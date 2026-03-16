Sensex gains over 1,800 points intra-day, Nifty reclaims 23,500 mark
After last week's dip, Indian markets staged a recovery during Monday's session, with gains emerging later in the day.
The Sensex rallied sharply from the day's low, posting an intra-day gain of more than 1,800 points from the low and the Nifty reclaimed the 23,500 level during the session, recovering from recent losses.
Today's bounce shows market's resilience
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today's bounce shows resilience despite global worries.
Large-cap heavyweights led the comeback even as oil prices soared past $100 a barrel and West Asia tensions kept things shaky.
Banking stocks remained under pressure amid ongoing foreign fund outflows.
Nifty may head toward 23,500 in short term
Analysts say this rebound could push Nifty toward 23,500 in the short term, but if that doesn't hold, more drops are possible (think: down to 22,400) if oil shocks or U.S.-Iran tensions get worse.
So it's a week to watch closely if you've got money in play.