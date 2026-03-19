Sensex gains over 2,100 points in 3 trading sessions

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, know that India's stock momentum depends on what happens next with oil prices and global conflicts. Analysts say rising oil costs can hit company profits and push up prices for everyone here.

Banking and auto stocks have performed well

The recent comeback is mostly thanks to value buying after earlier drops. Big moves happened when Brent crude prices fell sharply and banking and auto stocks performed well.

With volatility easing (India VIX eased below 13.5), traders are now eyeing resistance and support levels while waiting for clearer news from West Asia.