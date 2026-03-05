Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty50 settles above 17,600 mark
The Indian stock market kicked off Thursday on a high, with both the Nifty50 and Sensex recovering from earlier drops.
This uptick followed gains in US markets, thanks to Iran showing interest in talks and President Trump promising to keep oil prices steady.
Domestic institutional investors bought in big
Analysts say things could still get bumpy due to global tensions and oil supply worries.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar noted the market is pretty sensitive to sudden events but could bounce back if oil trade stays stable.
Interestingly, while foreign investors sold off stocks, domestic institutional investors bought in big—showing confidence and opening up chances for bargain buys right now.