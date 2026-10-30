Sensex gains over 550 points: What's behind today's rally?

The IT index jumped 1.7% as global AI-linked stocks in Asia witnessed a dip over concerns that rising AI spending may not yield enough returns.

Analysts see Indian IT companies as defensive beneficiaries during such sell-offs, with businesses preferring cost-cutting and outsourcing to expensive in-house AI investments.

The positive sentiment was further fueled by Cognizant's stable results for the quarter ending September, which were largely in line with market expectations.