Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty settles above 25,600

Friday's rally helped add about ₹3 lakh crore to market cap. Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw solid gains, hinting at renewed confidence and possible fresh opportunities for investors looking to get back in.

Power, banking, and metal stocks were the stars of the day

Power, banking, and metal stocks were the stars of the day—public sector banks rose around 1%, Hindalco gained over 2%, while FMCG names like Hindustan Unilever also moved up.

However, IT and auto shares didn't join the party and stayed under pressure.