Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty settles above 25,650 mark
Business
After a rough Wednesday that saw huge losses, Indian stock markets bounced back a bit on Thursday.
The Sensex jumped 605.03 points to 83,103.17 as of 12:30pm and the Nifty 50 added about 200 points to 25,654.6 as of 12:30pm.
Investors seemed a little more optimistic after the recent sell-off.
Hindalco was Thursday's standout
Hindalco was Thursday's standout, rising 3%, while Power Grid and NTPC also saw solid gains.
Broader indices like Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Bank moved up too.
Still, not everyone had a good day—Infosys slipped nearly 1% as investors stayed cautious even with the recovery.