Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty settles above 25,650 mark Business Feb 20, 2026

After a rough Wednesday that saw huge losses, Indian stock markets bounced back a bit on Thursday.

The Sensex jumped 605.03 points to 83,103.17 as of 12:30pm and the Nifty 50 added about 200 points to 25,654.6 as of 12:30pm.

Investors seemed a little more optimistic after the recent sell-off.