Sensex was up by over 930 points to 75,137

Sensex gains over 900 points: What's behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 10:51 am Mar 20, 202610:51 am

What's the story

The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, have staged a comeback after yesterday's major slump. The recovery comes as oil prices have eased, providing some relief to the global markets amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. At around 10:30 am today, Sensex was up by over 930 points to 75,137 while Nifty was up to 23,287 after gaining over 280 points.