Sensex hits 77,301.40 as Nifty tops 23,950 on foreign inflows
Business
Indian stock markets kept up their winning streak this Wednesday; Sensex closed up 383.55 points at 77,301.40, and Nifty finished above 23,950.
That's five days in a row of gains, thanks to cheaper crude oil and fresh foreign investments.
Even with the IT sector dipping a bit, overall vibes stayed positive as strong earnings reports rolled in.
Indian mid and small caps outperform
Mid-cap and small-cap stocks actually outperformed the big names, rising by over 1%.
Bharat Electronics and Titan Company were among the top winners, while IT giants like TCS and Infosys slipped.
Meanwhile, BHEL shares jumped after landing major orders, and Linde India soared on strong results, showing investors are still backing companies that deliver.