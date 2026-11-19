Sensex inched up as Nifty fell on IT metal
Thursday's market was a bit of a mixed bag: the Sensex inched up by 42.35 points to 82,074.16, while the Nifty dropped 41.15 points to land at 25,186.80.
Banking stocks helped keep the Sensex afloat, but IT and metal shares took a hit. Infosys fell 1.25%.
Foreign investors injected 5,866cr 7th day
Sectoral indices like Nifty Metal and Nifty IT also dipped as global market caution and worries about US interest-rate hikes weighed on sentiment.
Still, foreign investors kept things steady by pumping in ₹5,866 crore for the seventh day straight, showing they're feeling pretty optimistic about Indian stocks even with all the global uncertainty.