Sensex jumps 1,142 as Indian stock market rallies after Diwali
The Indian stock market kicked off Wednesday with a strong rally after the Diwali break.
Sensex shot up by 1,142.03 points to open at 82,248.68, while Nifty crossed the 25,300 mark, both seeing over a 1% jump.
This boost comes as crude oil prices drop and foreign investors pour more money into Indian markets, giving traders plenty to cheer about.
Indices climb nearly 9% in November
Even before Diwali, markets were on an upswing: Sensex and Nifty both closed higher on Monday.
In fact, the indices have climbed nearly 9% this month alone thanks to lower crude oil prices and strong foreign fund inflows.
It's been a pretty upbeat November for anyone tracking stocks!