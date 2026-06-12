Sensex jumps 1,695 points while Nifty gains on U.S.-Iran talks
Business
Big day for Indian stocks! The Sensex shot up by 1,695 points (2.3%) and Nifty gained 461 points (2%) after positive signals from U.S.-Iran talks.
The rupee also got a boost, strengthening to 95.11 rupees per US dollar as global markets turned upbeat and oil prices cooled off.
All sectors green and midcaps outperform
Every sector ended in the green, with consumer durables, real estate, telecom, and banking all seeing solid gains.
Midcap and smallcap stocks even outperformed the big names.
Top performers included Shriram Finance, L&T, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, and Titan Company.
Plus, nearly 100 stocks hit their highest prices in a year, showing just how strong the rally was across the board.