Sensex jumps 1,695 points while Nifty gains on U.S.-Iran talks

All sectors green and midcaps outperform

Every sector ended in the green, with consumer durables, real estate, telecom, and banking all seeing solid gains.

Midcap and smallcap stocks even outperformed the big names.

Top performers included Shriram Finance, L&T, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, and Titan Company.

Plus, nearly 100 stocks hit their highest prices in a year, showing just how strong the rally was across the board.