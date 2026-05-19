Sensex jumps 335 points, Nifty gains 87 in IT rally Business May 19, 2026

The Indian stock market kicked off Tuesday with a solid boost, thanks mostly to IT giants like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Technologies.

Sensex jumped 335 points and Nifty rose 87 points in early trade around 9:19am.

The Nifty IT index was clearly in the spotlight, soaring over 3%, so tech stocks were definitely having their moment.