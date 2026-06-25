Sensex jumps 400 points as Nifty gains on oil fall
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex jumped around 400 points, trading at 77,391.07.
The Nifty 50 also gained 104 points to trade at 24,126.
This boost came as crude oil prices dropped below $73 a barrel, making investors pretty upbeat.
Auto and real estate led gains
Auto and real estate stocks led the gains, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, and IndiGo seeing up to 2% jumps.
The rupee got stronger too, rising by 22 paise against the dollar thanks to lower oil prices easing inflation worries.
Analysts say as long as Nifty 50 stays above 24,000, things look positive for now.