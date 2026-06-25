Sensex jumps 400 points as Nifty gains on oil fall

Auto and real estate led gains

Auto and real estate stocks led the gains, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, and IndiGo seeing up to 2% jumps.

The rupee got stronger too, rising by 22 paise against the dollar thanks to lower oil prices easing inflation worries.

Analysts say as long as Nifty 50 stays above 24,000, things look positive for now.