Sensex jumps 400 points intraday but falls, Nifty above 22,600
Business
The Indian stock market had a bit of a roller coaster on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
Sensex jumped 400 points from its lowest point and Nifty climbed back above 22,600.
Still, by late morning, Sensex was down 0.75% and Nifty 0.52%, with Sensex at 73,047.78 and Nifty at 22,630.70.
Foreign investors buy ₹4,240cr equities
Even though more stocks fell than rose, with 1,733 shares advanced, 1,907 declined, and 176 unchanged, foreign investors stepped in big, buying ₹4,240 crore worth of shares, their highest in nearly two months.
Meanwhile, domestic investors sold off ₹1,250 crore.
Analysts say it's crucial for Nifty to stay above 22,500 to avoid a bigger slump; that level plus fresh foreign money helped steady things after the shaky start.