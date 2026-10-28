Sensex jumps 400 points intraday but falls, Nifty above 22,600

Even though more stocks fell than rose, with 1,733 shares advanced, 1,907 declined, and 176 unchanged, foreign investors stepped in big, buying ₹4,240 crore worth of shares, their highest in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, domestic investors sold off ₹1,250 crore.

Analysts say it's crucial for Nifty to stay above 22,500 to avoid a bigger slump; that level plus fresh foreign money helped steady things after the shaky start.