Sensex jumps 520 points, Nifty reclaims 24,600 mark
Markets made a strong comeback Thursday morning after yesterday's steep drop.
By 9:17am the Sensex was up by 521 points at 79,636, and Nifty had climbed back above the 24,600 mark—both rising about 0.66% after jitters from Middle East tensions had dragged them down.
Domestic institutional investors step in
After losing value over two days, this rebound brings some relief for investors.
The turnaround was powered by domestic institutional investors stepping in with ₹12,068 crore worth of buys on Wednesday—helping steady things even as foreign money flowed out.
Global markets perk up on Iran talk
Global markets also perked up thanks to news that Iran might be open to talks and President Trump's push to stabilize oil prices.
US stocks rallied overnight and Asian markets followed suit, giving Indian shares an extra boost this morning.