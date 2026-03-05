Sensex jumps 520 points, Nifty reclaims 24,600 mark Business Mar 05, 2026

Markets made a strong comeback Thursday morning after yesterday's steep drop.

By 9:17am the Sensex was up by 521 points at 79,636, and Nifty had climbed back above the 24,600 mark—both rising about 0.66% after jitters from Middle East tensions had dragged them down.