Sensex jumps 587 points to 76,279.78 as markets rally
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Tuesday with some serious energy: Sensex jumped 587 points to 76,279.78, and Nifty rose to 23,579.65.
The rally was powered by strong moves in FMCG and financial stocks, plus a wave of optimism around possible changes to capital gains tax and fresh interest from foreign investors.
HDFC Bank, Infosys lead broad gains
Sectors like cement and FMCG saw solid gains (up more than 1%), with big names like HDFC Bank and Infosys leading the charge.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to hopes for lower oil prices, easing tensions in West Asia, and optimism over the government's capital gains taxation support.
Even mid-cap and small-cap stocks joined the party, showing that positive vibes are spreading across the market.