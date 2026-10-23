Sensex jumps 600 points as Nifty crosses 22,550 on Friday
Business
After three straight days of losses, the Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Friday, October 23, 2026.
The Sensex climbed 600 points and the Nifty crossed 22,550, thanks to value buying that gave investors a bit of relief.
TCS Infosys buying, Nifty support 22,500-22,400
TCS and Infosys saw strong buying as investors bet on their strength despite global AI worries.
Analysts pointed out that keeping the Nifty above 22,400 was crucial for stability.
Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, called 22,500-22,400 a key support zone.