Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty crosses 25,650 mark
After a shaky start and two days of losses, the Sensex jumped over 600 points on Monday and Nifty crossed 25,650.
This quick rebound follows last week's dip, mostly caused by heavy selling in IT stocks as investors worried about AI shaking up the sector.
Watch for key levels
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, this bounce, with financials like HDFC Bank and utilities like Power Grid among top gainers, may suggest renewed confidence.
Still, Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities says to watch for key levels: immediate support at 25,350-25,300 and a slide toward 25,100 if 25,300 is decisively broken, and resistance at 25,700;
if Nifty stays above the immediate support and breaks past that resistance, the rally could stick.
Mixed signals globally
Pharma, real estate, and FMCG stocks saw some love as buyers hunted for value deals. But overall market action was mixed.
Globally, mixed signals from Asia and a small uptick in US futures helped lift spirits.
Meanwhile, the rupee slid further against the dollar thanks to capital outflows—so global trends are still worth watching.