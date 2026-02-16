Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty crosses 25,650 mark

Watch for key levels

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, this bounce, with financials like HDFC Bank and utilities like Power Grid among top gainers, may suggest renewed confidence.

Still, Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities says to watch for key levels: immediate support at 25,350-25,300 and a slide toward 25,100 if 25,300 is decisively broken, and resistance at 25,700;

if Nifty stays above the immediate support and breaks past that resistance, the rally could stick.