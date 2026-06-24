Sensex jumps 682 points after RBI Governor Malhotra hints pause

Nifty smallcap and midcap slip

Even though headline indexes soared, broader markets like Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 edged down.

The India VIX (volatility index) dropped almost 3%, showing investors felt a bit less anxious.

Out of over 3,000 stocks traded on NSE today, advances and declines were nearly balanced, so overall sentiment stayed pretty steady despite the excitement.