Sensex jumps 873.88 points and Nifty rises as oil falls
Business
Big day for Indian stocks! The Sensex shot up 873.88 points in early trade to 74,706.43, and the Nifty50 gained 236.40 points to reach 23,398.
The main reason? Global crude oil prices fell below $90 a barrel after US President Donald Trump hinted at easing tensions with Iran and possible peace talks.
Cheaper oil seen easing inflationary pressure
Cheaper oil is great news for India since we import most of our crude oil needs.
Lower prices can help keep inflation in check, strengthen the rupee, and even make essentials a bit more affordable.
Sectors like paints and tires could benefit from lower costs too.
As Dr. VK Vijayakumar puts it, this is a major positive for India.