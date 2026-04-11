Sensex jumps 919 points to ₹451.2L/cr after ₹672 cr inflow

Banks and Reliance Industries boost markets

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries powered most of the gains as hopes grew for peace in West Asia.

While global markets mostly followed this upbeat trend, US markets saw minor early losses.

On the flip side, tech giants like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra slipped up to 3% over AI worries, but other sectors kept India's market momentum strong overall.