Sensex jumps 919 points to ₹451.2L/cr after ₹672 cr inflow
Business
The Sensex surged 919 points on Friday, pushing the Bombay Stock Exchange's total value to ₹451.2 lakh crore.
This boost came after foreign investors put in ₹672 crore, the first big inflow since the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict started on Feb. 28, 2026.
In just one session, investor wealth grew by about ₹6.4 lakh crore.
Banks and Reliance Industries boost markets
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries powered most of the gains as hopes grew for peace in West Asia.
While global markets mostly followed this upbeat trend, US markets saw minor early losses.
On the flip side, tech giants like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra slipped up to 3% over AI worries, but other sectors kept India's market momentum strong overall.