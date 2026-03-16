Sensex jumps 939 points, Nifty settles above 23,400 mark
Business
Sensex rallied big on Monday, jumping nearly 939 points to close at 75,502.
Nifty followed along, up by 258 points to finish at 23,409.
The early dip didn't last long. Buyers quickly turned things around.
HDFC Bank, M&M, and Tata Steel were top gainers
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, today's surge is a sign of strong momentum in key sectors like banking and metals.
UltraTech Cement stood out with a more than 4% jump, and names like Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Tata Steel also helped power the rally.
Banking and consumer stocks led the charge
Banking, metals, and consumer stocks led the charge as investors piled in after recent dips.
Even though IT stocks like Infosys and TCS slipped a bit today, overall optimism kept markets buzzing, especially after UltraTech Cement rose more than 4%.