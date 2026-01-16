Sensex jumps as Infosys powers market rally

Infosys 's upbeat Q3 results got investors excited. The positive mood was helped by broad gains across sectors and a dip in India VIX, meaning less volatility for anyone betting on equities.

What's behind the surge?

Infosys shares shot up over 5% after the company raised its revenue outlook for FY26 and landed $4.8 billion in new deals—even with a slight dip in profit.

This pushed the Nifty IT index up nearly 3%.