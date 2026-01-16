Sensex jumps as Infosys powers market rally
Business
The stock market kicked off Friday with a boost—Sensex climbed 422 points to 83,805 and Nifty crossed the 25,780 mark, mainly thanks to a strong showing from IT stocks.
Why does this matter?
Infosys's upbeat Q3 results got investors excited.
The positive mood was helped by broad gains across sectors and a dip in India VIX, meaning less volatility for anyone betting on equities.
What's behind the surge?
Infosys shares shot up over 5% after the company raised its revenue outlook for FY26 and landed $4.8 billion in new deals—even with a slight dip in profit.
This pushed the Nifty IT index up nearly 3%.